Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Repligen worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $4,444,527.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $275.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.95. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $276.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

