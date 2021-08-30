Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $22.21 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of AutoNation worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $4,166,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $110.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.82. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $125.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

