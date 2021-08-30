Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $24.48 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 372,057 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 377.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,064 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,746 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,672 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

