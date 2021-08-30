Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $26.75 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3,274.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Western Digital worth $26,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Western Digital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after acquiring an additional 513,523 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $31,066,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

