Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.86 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 327.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,409 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.