Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $29.02 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 294,125 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NetApp worth $29,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NetApp by 166.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 149,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 93,604 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NetApp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $11,301,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

