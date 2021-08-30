Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $353,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $215,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Landstar System by 36.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

