Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Tempur Sealy International worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

