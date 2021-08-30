Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,127 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Masco worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.