Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338,674 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Mattel worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

