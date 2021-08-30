Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $291,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

