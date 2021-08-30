Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,602 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $432.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

