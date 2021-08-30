Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $511.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

