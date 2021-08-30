Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,600 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 243.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $484.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.45. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

