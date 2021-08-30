Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 438,744 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,744 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of SLM worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

