Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,754 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HubSpot worth $19,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $702.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $612.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $704.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.71 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

