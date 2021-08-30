Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,588 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

