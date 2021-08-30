Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 82,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

