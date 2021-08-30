Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,897 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PVH worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PVH by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PVH by 6,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

