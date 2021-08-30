Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 125,261 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,261 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dover worth $23,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.76. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $175.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

