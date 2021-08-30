Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 222,846 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,846 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of DISH Network worth $25,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

