Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 295,102 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,102 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $55.29 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.