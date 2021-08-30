Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

