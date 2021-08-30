Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,415 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $203.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.21 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.