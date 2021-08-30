Lotto Hits Market Cap of $45.53 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Lotto has a market cap of $45.53 million and approximately $2,965.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

