Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220,056 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.57% of Lowe’s Companies worth $783,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.55. 34,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

