Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.34. The stock had a trading volume of 128,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,477. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.03. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

