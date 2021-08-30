LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.17% of Midland States Bancorp worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 236,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $11,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

