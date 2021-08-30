LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

