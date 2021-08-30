LSV Asset Management Buys 2,829,579 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 200.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829,579 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.10% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $24,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 844,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 652,727 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,147,000 after acquiring an additional 530,489 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 500,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRX opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

