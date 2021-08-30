LSV Asset Management Buys 43,450 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.44% of Modine Manufacturing worth $29,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOD opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $660.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

