LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739,557 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $25,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,195,000 after purchasing an additional 992,713 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,435,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 203,916 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

