LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.34% of SpartanNash worth $30,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.