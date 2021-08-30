LSV Asset Management Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.96% of Apogee Enterprises worth $30,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

APOG opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

