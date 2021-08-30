LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 151.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,846 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.89% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $29,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,135. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.59%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.