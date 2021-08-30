LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588,023 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.57% of Essent Group worth $28,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Essent Group by 671.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.