LSV Asset Management Makes New $29.40 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

NYSE BDX opened at $248.50 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

