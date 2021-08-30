LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.40% of Old Republic International worth $30,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 78,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $46,090 and sold 533,820 shares valued at $14,080,017. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

