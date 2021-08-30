LSV Asset Management Sells 14,600 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.55% of WESCO International worth $28,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCC stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.