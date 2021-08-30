LSV Asset Management Sells 15,540 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $195.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

