LSV Asset Management Sells 18,815 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.54% of Vectrus worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vectrus by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vectrus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $570.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.71. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

