LSV Asset Management Sells 21,200 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Bunge worth $30,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bunge by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

BG stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

