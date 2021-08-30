LSV Asset Management Sells 212,600 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.17% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $21,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DHC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.74 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

