LSV Asset Management Sells 25,500 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of Nordstrom worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,364,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 30.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,922.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

