LSV Asset Management Sells 33,900 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.02% of Genesco worth $28,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

