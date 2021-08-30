LSV Asset Management Sells 48,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Graphic Packaging worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.