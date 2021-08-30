Lufax (NYSE:LU) & AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Head to Head Analysis

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMTD International and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 9.53 $136.63 million N/A N/A Lufax $7.98 billion 2.73 $1.79 billion $0.95 9.32

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMTD International and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

Lufax has a consensus price target of $15.85, indicating a potential upside of 79.13%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82%

Summary

Lufax beats AMTD International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

