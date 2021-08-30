Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.