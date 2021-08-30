LunchMoney Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $310,724.33 and $2,902.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

