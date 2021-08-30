Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 37.8% in August

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -238.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

